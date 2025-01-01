1 Dead After Tesla Cybertruck Explodes Outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders, according to officials. Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible act of terror.

The explosion, which occurred around 8:40 a.m., was captured on video by guests in the hotel lobby and nearby onlookers. The footage quickly circulated online, showing the vehicle bursting into flames in the valet area.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the driver died in the explosion. Seven others suffered minor injuries. Sheriff Kevin McMahill reassured the public, stating, “We believe everything is safe now.”

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News that fireworks-style mortars were found in the truck. The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Statements from Officials

Eric Trump and the Trump International Hotel issued similar statements acknowledging the incident.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response,” Eric Trump said in a post on X.

Online Reactions

The explosion prompted widespread reactions online, with many pointing to the symbolic implications given the connections between President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and the high-profile advisory role Musk holds in Trump’s administration.

Political commentators and public figures weighed in on the incident.

“If you were going to choose a metaphor for our current state of politics, a Tesla Cybertruck exploding and burning in front of a Trump Tower in a city where millions of Americans go each year to lose their money is pretty spot on,” said Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the New York Health Campaign.

“A Tesla Cybertruck exploding outside of Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas? This has to be staged,” wrote Huffington Post commentator Yashar Ali.

“If a Tesla Cybertruck exploding at the entrance of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas isn’t some sort of sign or foreshadowing of what we can expect in the near future, I don’t know what is,” singer-songwriter Ricky Davila commented.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether it was an intentional act. The symbolism of the incident, given its high-profile location and ties to prominent figures, continues to fuel public discourse