At Least 10 Feared Drowned in Makueni River 

At least 10 people are feared to have drowned while trying to cross the flooded Muswii River in Makueni County.

Police said a search and rescue mission was ongoing Friday after the incident.

Traffic along the Kasikeu-Sultan Hamud road was paralysed after the river, which originates in neighbouring Kajiado County, burst its banks.

This follows heavy rains.

An attempt by some locals to cross the flooded river in a lorry ended in disaster when the vehicle was swept away.

Crowds stood on the opposite sides of the river before a lorry emerged and tried to drive through.

A video showed the moment the victims were swept by the raging waters.

They were riding on an open lorry while crossing the swollen river.

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rains this weekend.

The department wants individuals to avoid flooded areas.

Most parts of the country are flooded out of heavy rains being experienced.

For instance, the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) Friday advised all motorists traveling along the Lodwar – Lokichar Road to exercise extreme caution when approaching the bridge between Karoge and Kasuroi.

Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in damage to a section of the road on the Lokichar side of the bridge.