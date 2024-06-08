10 Killed in Accident Involving Trailer, Matatu in Mai Mahiu

At least ten people died Saturday June 8 afternoon after a trailer rammed into the matatu they were travelling in the Mai Mahiu area, Naivasha, Nakuru county.

Four others were injured and were rushed to hospital for treatment, police said.

Naivasha OCPD Stephen Kirui confirmed the accident with reports indicating that the victims were possibly heading for a family function.

According to witnesses and police, the lorry driver lost control and hit the matatu killing the occupants.

The trailer was coming from Nairobi heading towards Maai Mahiu general direction and on reaching at the location of the accident the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the rear of the matatu belonging to Muna sacco.

The trailer also hit another one which was parked off the road and lastly hit a third one- a Mercedes Benz.

As a result of the accident, five female adults, four male adults, and 1 female juvenile were fatally injured, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital and admitted in serious condition.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The accident caused a huge traffic jam on the busy road.

This is the latest accident to happen in the country amid campaigns to address the menace.