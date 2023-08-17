10 More Counties Sign Up for MyCounty App

MyCounty App empowers and enables counties to grow their Own Source Revenue through the digitization of services.

Ten more counties have taken up MyCounty App, an all-in-one app experience for all county services that empower citizens to seamlessly pay for county government services and engage county leadership.

MyCounty App was first launched in Makueni in April this year. Since then, Safaricom has continued to collaborate and co-create with more counties to onboard the additional counties in the last four months.

The counties include Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Bomet, Narok, Kitui, Busia, Kilifi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kajiado.

Read: Safaricom Partners with Nairobi County To Digitize Services #MyNairobiHub

“Digitising devolution is a collaborative agenda bringing together the public and private sector to serve all Kenyans. With guidance from the leadership of various counties, Safaricom is integrating the MyCounty App channels to the various systems,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

MyCounty Apps are available on various channels namely Android, iOS, on M-PESA Super App as a Mini App, on USSD and on the Web for desktop/laptop channels.

At the same time, Safaricom signed an MoU with the Council of Governors that highlighted various areas of collaboration including establishment of an IT security and related cyber security guidelines, Own Source revenue, strengthen knowledge management through Maarifa Centre, CSR activities, capacity building among other areas of collaboration.

“This MoU represents more than just a partnership; it symbolizes a shared vision for a better tomorrow. By embracing collaboration, we are not just creating pathways for progress; we are building bridges that will allow us to overcome challenges together.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...