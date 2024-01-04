1,000 Tenants Evicted From County Houses in Eldoret Ahead of Affordable Housing Project Launch

Over 200 families living in Pioneer estate in Uasin Gishu County were evicted from houses belonging to the county government to pave way for the construction of new affordable homes.

Some of the affected said they had been living in the houses for more than 30 years — as tenants.

Many of them wondered why they were not given more time to relocate.

According to the victims, they had until March 2024 to vacate, only to suddenly be kicked out now.

“This is happening just as our children are about to return to school. This is quite sad and inhuman,” said one of them.

Lucas Obiero who had been living in the houses for three decades now, said that they are yet to be told how affected families will benefit from the new affordable housing programme once complete.

Others are accusing the county of reneging on its promise to give each family Sh10,000 to ease their pain – and allow them to relocate smoothly.

Some of the affected families told Wananchi Reporting they have nowhere to relocate to presently, and are instead asking for more time so they can send their children to school – before they can relocate.

President William Ruto is Tuesday expected to m officially launch the free housing project in the county.

County officials led by Governor Jonathan Bii and Uasin Gishu county commissioner Dr Eddison Nyale went to the estate on Tuesday and met with the families after which they were asked to vacate.

Bii explained to the families the benefit of the housing project.

Ruto will on Tuesday launch the construction of 1,508 units at the estate where 9 high rise blocks would be developed.

The housing program is controversial as it has been deemed unconstitutional by the court.