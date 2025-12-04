12 Shortlisted for PSC Chairperson Position

Twelve candidates have been shortlisted for the position of Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC). The commission announced on Thursday that 52 people applied for the role before the application period closed on November 28, 2025.

The interviews for the shortlisted candidates are scheduled to take place from December 15 to December 17, 2025, at the PSC offices on the fourth floor, Boardroom, Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The first group, interviewed on December 15, includes Francis Meja, Dr. Francis Otieno Owino, and Beverly Khasoa. The second group, scheduled for December 16, consists of Simeon Pkiyach, Daniel Waisiko, Jane Mutua, Simon Nabukwesi, and Ruben Chirchir. The final group will be interviewed on December 17 and includes Mary Kimonye, Prof. James Tuitoek, Patrick Omutia, and Molu Boya.

“Candidates should report at the venue at least 30 minutes before the scheduled interview time,” PSC said.

They must bring their National ID, academic and professional certificates and transcripts, as well as valid clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Candidates who earned degrees from foreign universities are required to provide a letter of recognition from the Commission for University Education (CUE).

All applicants must also submit a self-declaration form duly stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), along with any other supporting documents and testimonials.