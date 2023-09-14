128 Cases of Extrajudicial Killings Recorded Between October 2022, August 2023 – IMLU

At least 128 cases of extrajudicial killings have been recorded in Kenya in the past 11 months, the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) has said.

In a report released on Thursday, the body said the cases were recorded between October 2022 and August 2023.

According to the report, cases of torture and related violations (TRVs) doubled within the said period compared to previous years. The cases, IMLU said, jumped from 232 to 482.

“This marks a staggering increase of 250 cases increase compared to the 232 violations reported in a similar period of 2021-2022,” it said.

Of the 482 cases, 351 were torture, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment.

Age-wise, the report noted that the majority of victims or survivors were young males between the ages of 18-35. There were at least 314 victims in this age bracket.

Victims between 36-65 years constituted 121, 0-17 years comprised 44, and those over 65 accounted for 3 persons.

In total, of the 482 cases, 415 were male and 67 female.

The increase in cases of torture and related violations (TRVs), according to IMLU, shows a failure to rein in police abuse of power, including the excessive, unjustified, illegal, and disproportionate use of force and guns.

“This alarming rise not only shows a lack of progress but also suggests that the situation has worsened,” IMLU adds.

The statistics, according to IMLU, show that President William Ruto’s attempts to combat police abuse and protect urban youngsters have been ineffective.

The organization notes that it is particularly alarming because the majority of victims/survivors (65%) are young individuals between the ages of 18 and 35.

“President Ruto’s promise was aimed at protecting urban youth from police abuse, yet they continue to be disproportionately affected by these violations.”

