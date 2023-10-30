15 People Shot At Halloween Party In Chicago

At least 15 people were shot early Sunday morning on Chicago’s west side, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department, at an event CNN affiliate WLS described as a large Halloween party.

The victims include six women and nine men between the ages of 26 and 53, Chicago police said in the news release, and two remain in critical condition: A 26-year-old woman who was shot in the left hip and right buttocks, and a 48-year-old man who suffered three gunshot wounds to his hips and thighs.

Chicago officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. and arrived to find a man firing a weapon “into the location where a gathering was taking place,” the news release said.

“The offender fled on foot and was placed into custody by responding officers a short distance away,” police said. The alleged shooter had a handgun when he was apprehended by police, and he was taken in for questioning.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, the release said, adding “there is no further information” as of Sunday morning.

