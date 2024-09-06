Close Menu
    16 Pupils Killed, 14 Injured in Fire Incident at Hillside Academy in Kieni

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    At least 16 pupils were Friday confirmed dead at Hillside Endarasha Primary Academy in Kieni, Nyeri, following a fire tragedy.

    Police termed the incident tragic and shocking.

    National Police Service Spokesperson Dr Resila Onyango confirmed the incident.

    “We have 16 pupils dead and 14 injured. We are investigating the cause and take necessary action,” she said.

    One of the dormitories housing the pupils was razed down killing the 16.

    At least 14 other pupils were injured and rushed to hospital. The cause of the incident is yet to be known.

    There are fears the toll may increase.

    Top police officers from Nyeri and Nairobi rushed to the scene.

    Deputy Director DCI John Onyango and Director Homicide Unit Martin Nyuguto and NPS Disaster Management Unit are on their way heading to the scene.

    All response teams were sent to the scene to help the situation. Parents and guardians of the pupils were also alerted and rushed there.

