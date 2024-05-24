18 Students Arrested After Riot at City School  

At least 18 students at Dr Ribero Secondary School in Parklands, Nairobi were arrested in a riot that broke out.

This was after form one students and those in form four started a fight. Police said they pelted stones at each other and their classes in the Thursday drama damaging property.

School authorities sought help from police who arrived and quelled the chaos. The school was closed indefinitely after 18 students had been arrested.

Police said the students were detained and their parents summoned for discussions before they know the way forward. The team is investigating what motivated the riots.

Meanwhile, a demolition exercise of structures along the Nairobi River at the Kiambiu area turned chaotic when a group of youth stoned the team carrying it out.

Police said the rowdy youths tried to block the caterpillars from leaving the site by pelting stones. This forced the police accompanying the team to fire into air to scare and disperse the goons and create a passage.

In the process, a 12-year-old boy sustained a deep cut on the stomach after falling on a sharp object.

He was rushed to Huruma Nursing Home for first aid and later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Tens of people have been displaced by the demolition exercise. Authorities are targeting those living on riparian land.

Those affected are camping in schools and other places for shelter. They are being offered Sh10,000 to get accommodation elsewhere.