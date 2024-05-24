Police Clash with Residents After Kindiki Visit to Mathare 

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse a group of protesters opposed to ongoing demolitions in parts of Mathare slums, Nairobi.

Similar protests were staged on Thursday in Kiambiu slums which is among areas affected by the demolitions. Other areas include big part of Mukuru slums.

The demolitions have displaced thousands of people leaving them homeless and angry. They have no alternative places to stay.

They include school going children.

On Friday, a huge group confronted the police guarding the demolition squad in Mathare prompting the clash. Police used live bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the group.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had visited the area to access the progress. Police had been deployed heavily following reports the locals would confront the CS and his delegation.

Kindiki said the government notes with appreciation the cooperation of members of the public on the ongoing programme to evacuate persons whose presence on riparian corridors within the Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem poses grave danger to their lives as witnessed during the torrential flooding last month.

He said 40,000 households comprising 181,000 persons have voluntarily relocated from the riparian reserves of Nairobi, Mathare and Ngong Rivers, and other mini tributaries of the Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem.

He added the government has already honoured the pledge to support each household with Sh10,000 per household to support them settle on alternative rental premises.

“The families will be given first priority in the Affordable Housing Programme,” he said.

He said erecting buildings and structures within the 30-metre riparian corridor is prohibited in law, clogs the rivers, and exposes dwellers on riparian reserves to grave danger of loss of life and property.

To prevent re-encroachment, the reclaimed riparian reserves are being trenched, fenced and the planting of riverine ecosystem trees is underway, he added.

Kindiki said the government will utilise paid labour from local community and purchase seedlings from local Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and youth groups in the reclamation and regeneration of the riparian corridor ecosystem.

“Subsequently, the Nairobi Rivers will be unclogged, drained, and rehabilitated, with recreation facilities being established on both sides of the riparian reserves for access and use by members of the public for free.”

Kindiki said the reclamation of Nairobi Rivers Ecosystem will boost security for communities living around, eliminate the menace of illicit alcohol brewing, narcotic drugs peddling, and flush out dangerous criminals who were using the encroached riparian corridors as their hideouts.

He made the remarks when he toured the reclamation, rehabilitation and regeneration works on various sections of the Nairobi Rivers Corridor.

Nairobi security officials led by Regional Commissioner Katee Mwanza were present.