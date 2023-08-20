2 Dead, Houses Torched in Ethnic Clashes in Nyakach

Two people have died following ethnic clashes along the Kericho-Kisumu border.

In a statement, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o said the tension has “snow-balled into a full-scale ethnic conflict”.

The county boss said that the clashes have left houses torched in Nyakach.

According to Nyong’o, hundreds have fled their homes especially in the worst affected areas of Kasaye and Jimo.

Read: Toi Market Traders Express Fears of Ethnic Clashes as Land Grabbing Cartels Incite them

Further, the county chief condemned the CS Kithure Kindiki-led Interior Ministry for not containing the tensions that started three days ago.

“The national government must have received intelligence about the looming fights and could have nipped it in the bud,” said Nyong’o.

“If it was about stock theft, where were the officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Police Unit, stationed not far away from the border? Have they arrested the culprits?”

The county chief asked the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to move with speed and find a lasting solution.

Read Also: Terror Suspect Blows Self Up Killing Two Other People in Nyakach

“I also want to appeal to politicians from the Kericho side to hold barazas and ask their people to lay down their arms and give peace a chance,” he added.

He asserted that Kisumu leaders have already started engaging their people in peace talks.

“The fights along our borders must stop. Let there be no more deaths, injuries or destruction of property. Let the police embrace their motto of “Utumishi kwa Wote”.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...