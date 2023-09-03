2 Police Officers Killed, Six Injured in IED Attack in Mandera 

At least two elite police officers were Sunday killed while six were injured when a vehicle they were traveling in was hit by a bomb in Arabia area, Mandera County.

The officers from Kenya police’s Quick Response Unit were on patrol on a Mounted Patrol from Arabia to Mandera when they encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police said.

QRU is an elite police squad that is involved in anti terror operations in the northern region.

The incident happened at Ledhi area as the vehicle raced on the road, survivors and police said.

Police said said one officer died on the spot while the second one died in the hospital.

The injured were evacuated to a local hospital for medical attention.

The area has experienced a significant decline in attacks in the month of August which signals better exploitation of intelligence by security forces.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

