200 Liters Of Illicit Brew Seized In Tigania West Crackdown

200 liters of suspected illicit brew (locally called mugaca) has been seized in an ongoing crackdown in Mbeu Village, Tigania West Sub-County.

Through a joint operation with the National Police Service, NACADA apprehended a notorious brewer known for supplying illicit liquor in the locality.

The authorities recovered the illicit brew from the suspect’s compound, along with empty sachets of instant yeast, sugar, molasses, and other ingredients believed to be used in the production of the illicit liquor.

In a separate operation later in the day, NACADA enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale brewery in Majengo Estate, Meru Town.

The facility, well-concealed and equipped with distilling apparatus, pointed to a significant operation for producing and distributing illicit alcohol, including “chang’aa.”

All suspects involved in the two operations have been taken into custody and are being held at Meru Police Station.

NACADA Head of Enforcement, Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgey, stressed the importance of community involvement in tackling the illegal brew trade.

“We urge the public to continue providing information that will help us identify and shut down these illegal operations. Together, we can protect our communities from the harmful effects of illicit alcohol,” he said.