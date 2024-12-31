2024 KCSE results to be released 2nd week of January – Education CS

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced Tuesday that the results for the 2024 KCSE exams will be released in the second week of January 2025.

Speaking to journalists during a cultural event of the Abagusii community at Kenyoro Mixed Secondary School in North Mugirango, Ogamba said the results will be announced in the customary manner.

The release of the results has been delayed by almost a month with no explanation raising concerns among many.

Ogamba did not explain the reasons for the delay in the release of the results.

Under president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, the results were released before Christmas giving parents and guardians time to prepare them for the next term.

That has changed leading to delays.

Ogamba said the ministry is fully prepared to ensure that Grade 9 students will start school next year without any issues, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that all classrooms are ready on time. Regarding the new university funding model, Ogamba said they will appeal after the High Court ruled that the model is unconstitutional. He added that his ministry is looking for appropriate ways to fund university students while the case continues in court