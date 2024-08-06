Close Menu
    2024 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees Full list

    9 Mins Read
    The nominees for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, with Taylor Swift leading the pack.

    MTV’s annual celebration of music videos is back! The nominees for the 2024 Video Music Awards were revealed on Tuesday, showcasing a lineup filled with star power. Taylor Swift tops the list with 10 nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

    Post Malone follows closely with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Sabrina Carpenter each have six. Megan Thee Stallion and SZA earned five nominations each, and LISA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Teddy Swims each have four nods.

    This year’s nominations also feature 29 first-time nominees, including Benson Boone, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph, Rauw Alejandro, Sexyy Red, and Victoria Monét. Other notable nominees include Morgan Wallen, Flyana Boss, NCT Dream, Coco Jones, and Shaboozey.

    The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from New York’s UBS Arena on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

    Video of the Year

    Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
    Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
    Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
    Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
    SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

    Artist of the Year

    Ariana Grande – Republic Records
    Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
    Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
    Sabrina Carpenter – Island
    SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
    Taylor Swift – Republic Records

    Song of the Year

    Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
    Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
    Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
    Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
    Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records

    Best New Artist

    Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
    Chappell Roan – Island
    Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
    Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
    Teddy Swims – Warner Records
    Tyla – Epic Records

    Mtv Push Performance of The Year

    August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
    September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
    October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
    November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
    December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
    January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
    February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
    March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
    April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
    May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
    June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
    July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records

    Best Collaboration

    Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
    GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
    Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
    Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
    Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records

    Best Pop

    Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
    Dua Lipa – Warner Records
    Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
    Sabrina Carpenter – Island
    Tate McRae – RCA Records
    Taylor Swift – Republic Records

    Best Hip-Hop

    Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
    Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
    GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
    Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
    Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
    Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

    Best R&B

    Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
    Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam
    SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
    Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
    USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
    Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records

    BEST ALTERNATIVE

    Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
    Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
    Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
    Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
    Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
    Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records

    Best Rock

    Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
    Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
    Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
    Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
    Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
    U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records

    Best Latin

    Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
    KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
    Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina
    Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
    Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
    Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin

    BEST AFROBEATS

    Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
    Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
    Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
    Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
    Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
    USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.

    Best K-Pop

    Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
    LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
    NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
    NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
    Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
    TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

    Video For Good

    Alexander Stewart – “if only you knew” – FAE grp
    Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
    Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
    Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
    RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
    Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

    Best Direction

    Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by
    Christian Breslauer
    Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
    Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
    Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
    Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

    Best Cinematography

    Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography
    by Anatol Trofimov
    Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
    Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
    Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
    Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo
    Prieto

    Best Editing

    Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
    Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis
    Caraza Peimbert
    Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
    LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
    Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes

    Best Choreography

    Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
    Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
    LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
    Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography
    by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
    Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
    Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

    Best Visual Effects

    Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
    Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual
    Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
    Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
    Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
    Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston
    Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

    Best Art Direction

    Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
    LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
    Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
    Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
    Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
    Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

     

