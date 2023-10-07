At Least 22 Dead, More Than 500 Injured as Hamas Militants Target Israel With Thousands of Rockets

Rockets have been fired from Gaza “across southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and the infiltration of Hamas militants,” according to the U.S. embassy.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defense Forces have declared “a state of alert for war,” according to a statement.

“The IDF declares a state of alert for war. Over the past hour, the Hamas terrorist organization launched massive barrages of rockets from Gaza into Israel, and its terrorist operatives have infiltrated into Israel in a number of different locations in the south,” according to the IDF.

“Civilians in southern and central Israel must remain near shelters, and in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, inside shelters. The Chief of the General staff is currently conducting a situational assessment and approving plans for the IDF’s continued activity. The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for these attacks and will face consequences for them,” the IDF continued.

Palestinian militants fired at least 2,200 rockets toward Israel, the IDF said. Meanwhile, Hamas claimed at least 5,000 rockets were fired, all landing in southern and central Israel.

Air raid sirens began sounding in Jerusalem at 8:15 a.m. local time warning citizens of the attack.

So far, at least six people in Israel have been killed and more than 250 injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a video statement on social media, saying simply, “We are at war. We will win.”

Elsewhere, the IDF confirmed that they are striking Hamas targets in Gaza as a result of the incursion, according to a statement on social media.

In a statement issued early Saturday morning, the U.S. embassy said that it is “closely monitoring” the security situation after an unknown number of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel in a surprise attack.

“The U.S. Embassy is aware that there have been casualties as a result of these incidents. U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire, often take place without warning,” the embassy said in the statement announcing the security alert.

U.S. Embassy personnel are currently sheltering in place.

By Agencies

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...