4 Killed, One Injured As Bus Hits Roadside Vendors In Turkana

At least four people were killed and one was injured in a road accident involving a bus at Kalemngorok centre along the Kitale-Lodwar highway.

The incident happened Saturday morning, police said adding it happened when a bus headed for Lodwar lost control and rammed into a crowd.

Turkana South Sub-county Police Commander William Adenyo said the accident happened at around 7 am when the bus lost control and hit a group of women selling milk on the roadside.

“Four women were killed on the spot as the bus overturned, landing on its left side,” he said on the phone.

None of the passengers has serious injuries, he said.

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital while the bodies were moved to the mortuary pending probe.

The police boss said they had launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

Witnesses said the number of women milk vendors on the road had increased due to high demand for milk from motorists travelling to Lodwar and Lokichar.

This increases the number of victims of accidents in the country this year so far past 4,000.