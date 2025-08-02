245 Petition For Admission As Advocates Of The High Court Of Kenya

A total of 245 individuals have formally petitioned for admission as Advocates of the High Court of Kenya, according to a gazette notice issued by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Paul Maina, dated August 1, 2025.

In the notice, Maina invited members of the public who may have objections to the admission of any listed person to submit their concerns in writing to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary within 30 days.

“Pursuant to section 15 (2) of the Advocates Act, Cap. 16, laws of Kenya, the public is notified that the following Two Hundred and Forty-Five (245) persons have petitioned for Admission as Advocates of the High Court of Kenya,” the notice reads.

To qualify as an Advocate of the High Court, one must complete the Advocates Training Programme (ATP) at the Kenya School of Law and pass exams administered by the Council of Legal Education. After passing, candidates petition for admission, a process that involves a hearing, taking the Oath of Advocate, and signing the Roll of Admission.

In the same notice, the Judiciary also announced the appointment of 55 advocates as Commissioners for Oaths. These appointments will remain valid for as long as the advocates continue to practice and their commission is not revoked.

“Pursuant to section 2 (3) of the Oaths and Statutory Declarations Act, Cap. 15, laws of Kenya, it is notified for the general information that the following fifty-five (55) Advocates of the High Court of Kenya were appointed to be Commissioners for Oaths for as long as they continue to practice as such Advocates and the Commission is not revoked,” Maina stated.