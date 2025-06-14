3 Arrested, 75 Mobile Phones And Electronic Gadgets Recovered In Nairobi Crackdown

Police in Nairobi have arrested three suspects and recovered a cache of stolen electronic items during a raid in the city centre.

The operation, which was conducted on June 13, 2025, by officers from Nairobi, was based on intelligence reports.

It targeted premises along Tsavo Street in the Central Business District (CBD).

During the raid, police recovered 75 mobile phones suspected to be stolen, seven computers, one microscope, and 20 Universal Flashing Interface (UFI) gadgets, which are commonly used in phone flashing and unlocking operations.

The three suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue.

They are expected to be arraigned in court once the probe is complete.

The National Police Service has cautioned members of the public against engaging in phone theft syndicates or the illegal flashing and resale of stolen mobile phones.