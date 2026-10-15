332 Kisii schools to benefit from digital learning devices, PS Isaboke says 

The government is expanding digital infrastructure to support technology-based learning, with 332 public junior schools in Kisii County set to receive interactive smart boards and laptops.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke said the initiative was part of efforts to bridge the digital divide and equip learners with skills needed in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

“Our goal is to ensure that learners acquire digital skills from an early age. By introducing technology into classrooms, we are giving them the tools to access knowledge, conduct research and compete in the global economy,” Isaboke said.

The government’s Digital Superhighway programme targets the installation of 100,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cable and the establishment of 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

Isaboke said nearly 50,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure had been installed through partnerships with private telecommunications operators and other government agencies.

“Reliable internet connectivity is essential for digital learning. We must ensure that schools, including those in underserved areas, have access to the infrastructure needed to make technology-based education effective,” he said.

He spoke at Kisii Comprehensive School in Kisii town during the handover of digital learning devices under Phase II of the National Classroom Experience of the Digital Literacy Programme.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the World Bank through the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP), alongside the Ministries of Education and Information, Communications and the Digital Economy.

Kisii Comprehensive School principal James Mitunda said the devices would make classroom lessons more interactive and help learners understand complex concepts.

“Digital learning gives our learners an opportunity to interact with educational content rather than relying entirely on traditional classroom methods. This can improve their understanding and retention,” Mitunda said.

He said the school’s junior section had 847 learners, appealing to the government to supply additional devices to accommodate the growing demand.

“We appreciate the support, but the number of learners is large. We need additional devices to ensure that every learner gets an opportunity to benefit from digital learning,” he said.

Mitunda added that although the school had electricity and internet connectivity, it required a standby generator to prevent power outages from disrupting lessons.

Learners also participated in an interactive digital lesson connecting schools in Kisii with institutions in Nyamira, Siaya, Bungoma, Vihiga and Busia counties.

Jacob Desmond, a learner at Kisii Comprehensive School, said the technology had improved their ability to conduct research and explore different subjects.

“The digital lessons make learning more interesting and help us find information more easily. I believe these skills will prepare us for the future. I hope to become a software engineer,” he said.

Another learner, Whitney Florence, said the smart boards had made lessons more engaging and called for the government to extend the programme to more public schools.

“We enjoy learning through the smart boards because the lessons are interactive. I appeal to the government to provide more devices so that many more learners can experience this kind of learning,” she said.

The government has so far equipped 10,382 schools with digital learning devices, representing nearly half of all public junior schools. More than 64,000 teachers have also received training to support the programme.