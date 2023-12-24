fbpx
    4 Suspects Shot Dead In Dramatic Shooting In Buruburu

    suspects killed in ulego usonga
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Four young men were Sunday morning shot dead by gunmen in an ambush in Nairobi’s Buruburu area.

    Police said they are investigating the incident that happened at about 3 am.

    A team that visited the scene said they recovered swords from the men aged between 20 and 30.

    Other sources said the car and some of the suspects had been spotted and linked to a robbery in Kisii that had gone bad.

    This was during a robbery at a supermarket last week.

    Some of the suspects managed to escape the drama.

    Out of the six suspects who had been linked to the attempted robbery, four were killed Sunday.

    But police say they do not know who was behind the shooting.

    Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the shooting and had not established the motive and those behind it.

    Police said they were called by neighbors who heard the gunshots and mistook them to be fireworks only to find the bodies there in the morning hours.

    Cars near where the one targeted were also damaged.

    Police added three bodies were found outside the car they had and one inside.

    Their car, a Suzuki Swift was sprayed with several bullets imobilising the men.

    Locals said they heard the gunmen shout the slain men were suspected thugs.

    One of the deceased men a National  Identification Card  bearing the name of Brian Mwangi Kariuki.

    Two daggers were also recovered from one of the deceased men and another in the back seat, police said.

    The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

    Bungei also assured city residents of security in the Christmas period.

    Mudavadi Lauds President Ruto’s Directive On Kenya To Become Visa-Free From January 2024

