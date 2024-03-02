5 Suspected Al shabaab Fighters Killed, 4 Arrested in Police Operation in Fafi, Garissa

A team of special forces staged an operation in Fafi, Garissa County and killed five al shabaab militants before arresting four others.

Police said the group was headed for Fafi from a hideout when they were ambushed.

The team recovered two PKM machine guns, one RPM, six AK47 rifles and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) making materials.

Additionally, telephone phones and SIM cards were also recovered, officials said of the Saturday incident.

The four fighters were taken in for further interrogation.

A quick exploitation of the phones has so far given important leads on several local al shabaab facilitation networks, officials said.

The intelligence-led operation caught the militants by surprise as they crossed into Kenya and established a temporary camp in the Fafi area of Garissa.

Police thanked the locals for their support and provision of timely information.

On Wednesday, another team thwarted plans by the gang to set up a base in Mangai, Lamu County and destroyed their cell.

Officials said a significant number of terrorists were killed and that the cell was in last stages of orchestrating a reinforced ambush targeting security forces in the area.

This comes in the wake of reports the terror gang has been sending their members to Kenya in the past month in readiness for an attack.

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks. Several ambushes have happened in the past two months which left dozens of security agents dead and injured.

The area is near the Kenya- Somalia border where the terrorists cross and launch attacks inland.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.