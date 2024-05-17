fbpx
    50 DCI Officers Promoted to Rank of Senior Sergeant After Training

    The first cohort of 50 police graduates who completed their training at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) on Thursday May 16 were awarded the Senior Sergeant rank in police hierarchy.

    The promotion followed three months of intensive training in various command disciplines, geared towards equipping the cadets with the requisite skills and knowledge pertinent to their new roles.

    Presiding over the course closure and the awarding of certificates of completion, the Director Forensics Mwangi Wanderi commended the graduands for their resilience throughout the training period, and called upon them to uphold high standards of integrity and professionalism while taking up their new responsibilities.

    The DCI is rushing to fill various ranks that have been lying with no holders for long.

    This affected general operations in the service. Tens other officers are at various police institutions for promotional trainings.

    Other speakers who joined in the celebration included the Director Training Edwin Kamau, the Commandant NCIA Ms Gatiria Mboroki, among other senior commanders.

