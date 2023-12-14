More Than 5000 Security Personnel Deployed in North Rift to Hunt Bandits, Ruto Says

The government will not relent in its efforts towards taming insecurity in the North Rift.

President William Ruto said the government has deployed more than 1,500 Kenya Defence Force officers and 3,000 Police officers in the region to fight criminals.

He said the government is committed to restoring peace in the region.

He said this will give Kenyans a chance to engage in meaningful socio-economic activities.

“This is the government that will end cattle rustling and insecurity in the region,” he said.

Ruto said the government is also beefing up security in other insecure parts of the country, citing Lamu County.

“We will ensure every part of the country is secure. Our only problem should be fighting poverty and creating opportunities for Kenyans.”

He made the remarks on Thursday during the Kimalel Goat Auction and Cultural Festival in Baringo County.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen, Simon Chelugui, Governors Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo) and Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs, MCAs, among others.

Ruto announced that starting January next year, schools in the North Rift will reopen to enable children to resume their education.

He added that the government is putting in place robust measures to enhance the country’s agricultural resilience.

He went on to say that the Government has registered farmers for ease and transparent distribution of affordable fertiliser.

“This is the way to help our farmers produce more and reduce the cost of living.”

At the same time, Ruto issued a stern warning to those misappropriating public funds within the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He argued that the Government will not tolerate any attempts by a few individuals to manipulate the NHIF system and loot its resources for personal gain.

He said the government is committed to delivering Universal Health Coverage and reducing the monthly contribution for low-income earners.

“We are not going to accept blackmail because those who are sponsoring court cases against UHC are the people who are benefiting from corruption in NHIF,” he said.

“We will expose all of them and make sure what we are doing in the health sector is delivered for the benefit of millions of Kenyans.”

Gachagua urged Kenyans to exercise patience and give the government space to realize its development agenda.

Cheboi said the construction of dams in the region will boost agricultural productivity through irrigation and eradicate hunger.

Rotich said the Kerio Valley is now peaceful thanks to government inventions.

Kipchumba said the government plans to build a new and modern airport.