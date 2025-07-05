5,000 Students Join Tech Challenge Kenya 2025 As Innovation Program Expands To Kisumu, Nakuru

The Tech Interactive, Silicon Valley’s leading science and technology center, is expanding its signature engineering design program in Kenya with the 2025 Tech Challenge, featuring showcases in Kisumu and Nakuru.

This year’s event has attracted close to 5,000 students from more than 1,000 schools, doubling last year’s participation and marking a significant step in global STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) outreach.

Since 1986, the Tech Challenge has encouraged young innovators to solve real-world problems using engineering principles.

First introduced in Kenya in 2023 with 750 students, the program has seen tremendous growth, drawing 2,700 participants in 2024 and now reaching thousands more across two regions.

Speaking about this year’s theme, Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive, said the challenge proves that innovation has no borders.

“This year’s Challenge reflects our belief that every student deserves the chance to become a problem-solver. Even in times of shrinking global aid, The Tech is committed to expanding opportunities where they are needed most,” she said.

The Challenge aims to inspire students with hands-on learning and problem-solving rooted in local realities. This year, teams must design a device to deliver supplies to remote areas of Turkana County, which is experiencing a devastating drought.

Supplies are often dropped by drones or aircraft, but many fail to reach the intended recipients. The students are required to design battery-free devices that can survive a drop and reach a targeted location, encouraging months of experimentation and teamwork.

To support the initiative, Kenyan teachers receive specialized training from The Tech Interactive through online courses, after which they mentor fellow educators.

This peer-to-peer mentorship model has helped train over 19,000 teachers and reached more than 568,000 students across Kenya. The program is endorsed by the Kenyan government and is designed to be locally led and sustainable.

Dr. Shikoh Gitau, CEO of Qhala and board member of The Tech Interactive, praised the challenge for nurturing problem-solvers and innovators.

“Africa is becoming the world’s next innovation engine. Hands-on, human-centered learning like this is key to creating lasting solutions,” she said.

Shital Patel, Director of Kenya Expansion at The Tech Interactive, added that this year’s challenge empowers students to think critically about real-life problems in their communities.

“This is more than an engineering project. We’re seeing the rise of future engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders,” she said.

Showcases in Kisumu will take place on July 5 and 6, followed by Nakuru on July 12 and 13. The final presentations will feature over 800 student teams who will present their designs before a panel of judges drawn from top institutions and companies including Microsoft, Save the Children, Zipline, Mastercard Foundation, and Médecins Sans Frontières.

The Tech Challenge is supported by partners including Kenafric, SBM Bank, IX Data Centre, Gearbox, and Tropical Heat. It continues to grow as a flagship STEAM program for The Tech Interactive, now in its 38th year.

Located in Silicon Valley, The Tech Interactive is a global leader in STEAM education, known for hands-on learning experiences that blend creativity, curiosity, and compassion. The organization believes that everyone is born an innovator, capable of changing the world for the better.