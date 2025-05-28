6 Ancient Technologies That Influence Us Today

Many old inventions are still in use today. These inventions, like Greek fire or the Baghdad battery, come from different places and times, but are still a part of modern technology.

In this article, we will share the six best ancient technologies that influence us today.

Let’s have a look!

Greek Fire

One of the popular inventions of ancient times is Greek fire. It was made by the Byzantine Empire around the 7th century CE.

The best thing about Greek Fire is that it could even burn on water. Soldiers also used Greek fire in their sea battles. Today, the idea of Greek fire is still used in some modern firefighting foams.

Baghdad Battery

The next important ancient technology that still influences us today is the Baghdad battery. It was found in Iraq back in around 200 BCE. It was a simple clay jar with a copper tube and an iron rod.

When the jar is filled with any electrolyte like vinegar or lemon juice, it produces a small amount of electricity. This innovative idea later resulted in the invention of modern batteries.

Antikythera Mechanism

The Antikythera Mechanism is an ancient Greek astronomical calculator, also known as the oldest computer. It was found in a shipwreck near the Greek island of Antikythera around 2,000 years ago.

The Antikythera Mechanism was made up of bronze and can be used for many purposes, like predicting the positions of the sun or moon. Today’s clocks and computers use the same idea.

The Qanats

The Qanats were made by ancient Persians over 3,000 years ago. They were used to move water without machines, using only gravity. They made long tunnels that carry water from underground to the surface. The tunnels have a slope, so the water flows by itself. Today, modern pipes and pumps use the same idea.

Lycurgus Cup

The Lycurgus Cup is a color-changing Roman cup made in the 4th century CE. It has small gold and silver particles in the glass.

In normal light, the cup looks green, and when light shines through it, it turns red. This invention also led to many modern inventions today, like nanotechnology.

Egyptian Hieroglyphics

Egyptian hieroglyphics are a special writing style that started around 5,000 years ago in ancient Egypt.

Each of the writing symbols could mean any specific idea, sound, or word. Today, studying hieroglyphics helps us understand other old writing styles and their meanings.