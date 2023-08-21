6-month-old Baby Killed in Fire Incident, Mother Seriously Injured in Athi River

A six-month-old baby has died in a fire incident in Athi River, Machakos County.

The baby and her 17-year-old mother had been trapped in the house where they stayed before being rescued by locals.

The minor succumbed minutes after the rescue, police said.

Police said the mother had almost 70 percent burns and was admitted in hospital.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but police said they are investigating the tragedy.

And police are investigating the cause of a fire that burnt at least ten cars at garages along Wanyee Road, Dagoretti Corner area, Nairobi.

Police and owners at the premises said the fire broke out on Friday night from one of the garages before spreading to the neighboring ones.

All the cars had been brought there for repairs, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said adding they are yet to establish the cause of the fire.

At the first garage, three Subarus were reduced to ashes.

At another garage a Landcruiser V8, one Nissan B14 and Nissan B12 were affected.

According to police, two spraying pumps and a Mitsubishi Pajero were also damaged in the fire. A Toyota Town Ace, VW Toureg and Toyota Landcruiser were also damaged in another garage in the incident.

Fire engines from the county rushed to the scene and joined locals who had been fighting to contain the spread.

Officials from the county, police and Kenya Power met at the garage on Monday to investigate the cause of the fire that caused the loss of cars worth millions of shillings.

