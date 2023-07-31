Man Killed in Fire Incident in Kibera

A man was Monday morning killed in a fire incident in Nairobi’s Kibera slums.

Police said Cosmas Ngei suffocated in his house during the incident. Police who attended the scene said they suspect the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

The fire flattened one house in Laini Saba area where Ngei was sleeping before it was contained. According to the locals, the fire broke out at about 1 am on July 31.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe. In Dandora area, a suspect was stoned to death by a mob in a botched robbery.

Police said the incident happened on Sunday evening along Councilor Opundo road. According to police, the suspect was in a gang of three on a motorbike had snatched a mobile phone from a lady.

An irate mob pursued the suspects where one was lynched while two of his accomplices managed to escape on a motorbike with injuries.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls to address the menace. Police term mob lynching criminal and want those nabbed be surrendered to authorities for processing and prosecution.

In a similar incident, a man was lynched by a mob after he hit another man with a stone as part of a plan to rob his home in Migori County.

The incident happened in Sunday in Ogwedhi village, where one villager said he heard his dogs bark and on checking he was hit by a stone prompting him to raise alarm, which alerted locals.

They chased the suspect into a maize plantation where he was lynched by stoning.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

