Woman Dies in Fire Incident in Ndakaini, Muranga  

Police are investigating an incident in which a 77-year-old woman was killed in a fire incident in a village in Gatanga, Muranga County.

The body of Lydia Wanjiku was found in her house long after a fire had consumed her house.

The cause of the fire was not immediately established.

Locals said they responded to the scene in Karangi village after an alarm and found the house on fire.

The remains were moved to the mortuary pending probe. No arrest has been made so far.

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a man aged 18 died after being assaulted in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

The man was assaulted at the Dandora dumping site by being stabbed in the head.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police say they are looking for a known suspect over the murder.

And a 58-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in a village in Nyandarua.

Police said Mary Wangui Kahinga was found murdered in her house within Mungoiri village.

The body was found with deep cuts on the forehead and was suspected to have been strangled using a lady’s stocking.

A glass hotpot covered with blood stains and assorted items were collected for further investigation, police said.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

