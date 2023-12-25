6-Year-Old Girl Burnt To Death, Mother And Sister Seriously Injured In Fire Incident At Police House

A six-year-old child died in a house fire on Monday, December 25, at police quarters in Kayole.

Police said the deceased’s twin sister suffered serious burn injuries and is being treated at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Their mother, a police officer at the Kayole police station was in the house with the children when the fire broke out.

Her husband who is a police officer was on duty and learned of the same after being called there.

The female police officer sustained 24 percent burns, according to doctors. She was admitted at KNH after first aid.

The fire was put out by officers from Kayole police station in conjunction with the Nairobi County Fire Brigade.

The cause of the Monday fire that destroyed property of unknown value remains unclear and is under investigation.

The body of the deceased child was moved to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Deputy Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja visited the police husband constable Dishon Moenga who was shocked following the incident.

Accompanied by Nairobi Regional Police Commander, Adamson Bungei, DIG Kanja also visited the officer’s wife, constable Yuniah Kemunto at Kenyatta National Hospital where she is admitted together with her daughter after both sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Addressing officers from Kayole and their families, Kanja thanked them for their dedication to duty, further urging them to work closely with members of public to offer the best service to the citizenry.

Police are investigating the incident.