Cyber-archaeology has emerged as a powerful field nowadays, blending archaeology with cutting-edge digital technology to document, analyze, and preserve historical data. The digital assets generated through cyber-archaeology are highly valuable, be it 3D scans of ancient ruins, geospatial coordinates of excavation sites, or metadata about artifacts.

As the digital threats start to increase in number and sophistication, it has become the need of the day to prioritize data security. So, for this purpose, we will be discussing the 8 best practices for securing cyber-archaeology data so that it remains safe and doesn’t fall into the hands of the wrong people.

1. Use Encrypted Storage Solutions

The first and foremost step to protect and secure cyber archaeological data is to use an encrypted storage solution. Whatever it is that you are storing, you should always use an encrypted storage solution. Using an encrypted storage solution provides a benefit in that it makes your data unreadable, even if it can be accessed without authorization.

If you are using a cloud service for storing data, then cloud services like Google Drive or Dropbox do offer encryption. Whereas, if you are using hard drives and SSDs to store data, then you can use a tool like BitLocker to encrypt your drives to protect important and culturally sensitive data.

2. Implement Role-Based Access Control

Implementing role-based access controls can help a lot with preserving and securing cyber-archaeological data. Since most cyber-archaeological projects are collaborative, data is often shared among multiple co-workers simultaneously. Without proper access control, there are chances of unauthorized downloads, data leaks, and accidental edits.

Role-Based Access Control helps to ensure that each user can perform only a certain number of actions based on their role within the project. For instance, with role-based access control, only lead researchers should have editing rights to raw data, while interns may only view finalized reports. This helps to define who can do what and minimizes internal risks.

3. Regularly Back Up Data

No matter how strong a security solution you have in place, you should always back up data in multiple locations. While strong security solutions can protect against cyber threats, they cannot prevent data loss or damage due to technical failures, human error, or natural disasters. Therefore, it is necessary to back up important data in multiple locations to keep it safe. For backups, follow the 3-2-1 rule:

Keep 3 copies of your data

Store them on 2 different types of media (e.g., external drive and cloud)

Ensure 1 copy is off-site or in a geographically separate location

Backing up data on a regular basis can protect months of work from being lost in a single incident or mishap.

4. Secure Internet Connections on Fields and Labs

Archaeological fields often lack stable and secure internet, which can lead to security issues when uploading data or communicating with remote teams. It is necessary to keep the internet connections at field sites, labs, and dig sites as secure as possible.

The security of an internet connection starts with the default gateway address, 192.168.1.1, that must be protected with a secure admin username and password. Along with that, a strong WiFi password must be in place with the WPA3 encryption protocol. Furthermore, a VPN should be installed on the WiFi router to encrypt online activity and prevent anyone from snooping on the data.

5. Enforce the Use of Multi-Factor Authentication

In today’s age, passwords alone are no longer sufficient to keep things secure. Having another layer of security in the form of multi-factor authentication adds a vital layer of security that enhances the overall security. Along with a password, users should be required to confirm their identity through an OTP via SMS or mobile app and biometric data.

Adopting multi-factor authentication on a wide scale ensures that even if a password is compromised, unauthorized logins and data access are prevented.

6. Keep Software and Tools Updated

Many cyber attacks take place because of security vulnerabilities in the software used by users. In cyber-archaeology, researchers use various specialized programs and data analysis tools. It is important to keep all the tools and software that are in use updated all the time. Make it a habit to regularly check for software updates and security patches.

Along with this, consider updating the firmware of your WiFi router through 192.168.0.1 so that there is no security loophole in the entire network that can be exploited by malicious actors.

7. Create and Follow a Digital Data Management Plan (DDMP)

Having a digital data management plan is important, especially in the field of cyber-archaeology, where the data is highly valuable and sensitive. A digital data management plan (DDMP) outlines how data will be collected, stored, shared, and preserved. Without a DDMP, even the most secure data can be lost or disorganized. Following the FAIR Data Principles (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) can help even more with keeping the data secure and organized.

8. Educate Team Members on the Importance of Cybersecurity

Lastly, you should always educate your team members and workers about the importance of cybersecurity because your data is only as secure as the least-informed member of your team. Keeping your team educated and giving them cybersecurity training is very important, especially in teams where not everyone is tech-savvy.

You should educate your team about:

Recognizing phishing emails

Using strong, unique passwords

Avoid using shared accounts

Locking devices when unattended

Using multi-factor authentication

Securely transferring files via encrypted methods

Making cybersecurity training an important part of the onboarding process can help prevent major data-related incidents.