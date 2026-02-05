84-year-old woman collapses and dies while showering in bathroom in Langata, Nairobi

Police are investigating an incident where a woman aged 84 collapsed and died while taking a shower in her bathroom in Langata, Nairobi.

Her family and police said Sibia Moraa was in a bathroom when she collapsed and died on February 4, 2026.

Her lifeless body was found lying on the floor long after the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Elsewhere in Garissa’s Windsor area, one Mohamed Ibrahim, 30 was found dead in his house.

The cause of the death was not immediately known and the body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Kiambu’s Theta area, a one-year-old boy died after coughing in their house. The cause of the death was not immediately known and was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted at a construction site in Embakasi area, Nairobi.

Police and other workers at the scene sad James Mwangi, 25 was found dead on the second floor of the structure while holding an electric cable passing through the house. The cable had been illegally connected, officials said.

Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending an autopsy. This is the latest such incident to happen at a construction site amid calls for measures to address the trend.

Dozens of workers die in such incidents annually, records show. The cases are under probe.

Most cases are remaining cold for now, police say.