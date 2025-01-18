Aamir Khan, fondly known as Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” boasts an impressive net worth of $200 million. Renowned for his meticulous approach to acting, directing, and producing, Khan has carved a niche as one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema. From his groundbreaking performances in Raja Hindustani and Lagaan to the record-shattering success of 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan’s career spans over three decades, during which he has consistently delivered cinematic excellence.

Aamir Khan Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth March 14, 1965 Place of Birth Mumbai Nationality Indian Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Screenwriter, Television Producer

Early Life

Born on March 14, 1965, in Bombay (now Mumbai), India, Aamir Khan grew up amidst the vibrant world of Bollywood. His father, Tahir Hussain, was a film producer, while his mother, Zeenat Hussain, hailed from a family deeply entrenched in the Hindi film industry. Aamir’s early exposure to cinema was inevitable, with relatives like Nasir Hussain, a celebrated filmmaker.

Khan’s journey into acting began as a child artist with the 1973 classic Yaadon Ki Baaraat, followed by Madhosh in 1974. Despite his family’s skepticism about the film industry’s stability, Aamir chose to forego higher studies after high school, diving headfirst into Bollywood as an assistant director.

Career

Aamir Khan’s cinematic debut as a leading man came in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a romantic drama that became a runaway success. The film catapulted him to fame, earning him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His performance in Raakh further cemented his reputation as a serious actor, winning him a National Film Award in the Special Mention category.

Throughout the 1990s, Aamir Khan delivered a string of box-office hits, including Dil (1990), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Sarfarosh (1999). His portrayal of a taxi driver in Raja Hindustani earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor, while Lagaan (2001) brought international acclaim, securing an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

In the 2000s, Khan ventured into production and direction, proving his versatility. His directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par (2007), won widespread praise for its sensitive portrayal of a dyslexic child. With 3 Idiots (2009), Aamir redefined Bollywood’s appeal in international markets, particularly in China, where the film achieved phenomenal success.

Khan’s production venture Dangal (2016) emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, while Secret Superstar (2017) reinforced his stature as a global icon.

Personal Life

Aamir Khan’s personal life has been as eventful as his career. He married Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. After their divorce in 2002, Khan tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son, Azad, via surrogacy in 2011. In 2021, Khan and Rao amicably parted ways while continuing to co-parent their child.

A practicing Muslim, Aamir Khan has often embraced spiritual journeys, such as performing the Hajj in Mecca. Inspired by Rao, he adopted a vegetarian and vegan lifestyle in 2015.

Philanthropy

Beyond the silver screen, Aamir Khan is a staunch advocate for social issues. As a UNICEF National Brand Ambassador, he champions child nutrition and malnutrition awareness campaigns. His TV show Satyamev Jayate highlighted pressing social issues, earning widespread acclaim.

Khan’s influence extends beyond India, particularly in China, where he is affectionately dubbed the “Indian National Treasure.” His ability to bridge cultural divides through cinema underscores his global appeal.

Aamir Khan Net Worth

Aamir Khan net worth is $200 million.