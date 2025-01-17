What Was Pallonji Mistry Net Worth When He Died?

Pallonji Mistry, a visionary businessman and influential figure in global commerce, had a remarkable net worth of $19 billion at the time of his passing, making him the richest individual in Ireland. Born in India, Mistry later acquired Irish citizenship in the early 2000s, cementing his identity as a global icon of success.

Pallonji Mistry Net Worth $19 Billion Date of Birth June 1, 1929 Place of Birth India Died 28 June 2022

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Mistry’s fortune was largely anchored in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a construction conglomerate responsible for some of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Hong Kong & Shanghai Bank and the Standard Chartered Bank. Under his leadership, the company expanded its footprint, shaping skylines and infrastructure across the globe.

Beyond construction, Mistry’s business acumen extended to his 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. This stake positioned him as the largest individual shareholder in the Tata empire, which spans industries such as automotive, steel, telecommunications, and hospitality.

The Tata Connection

Tata Sons, a linchpin of Mistry’s wealth, oversees numerous globally recognized brands and ventures, including Jaguar, Land Rover, Tetley Tea, and Tata Motors. The group operates in over 80 countries and has diversified interests ranging from Tata Steel and Tata Power to partnerships like Starbucks India.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen Net Worth

With an 18.4% stake, Mistry’s influence within Tata Sons was immense. The group’s portfolio includes Tata Communications, Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages, Voltas, and Indian Hotels, among others.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group

As chairman, Mistry steered the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to impressive heights, reporting revenues of $4 billion in 2016. The group’s contributions to global construction and infrastructure development remain a testament to his visionary leadership.

Pallonji Mistry Net Worth 2022

Pallonji Mistry net worth was $19 billion when he died in 2022.