Andrew Garfield, the talented British-American actor, has an estimated net worth of $16 million. He gained prominence with his role in The Social Network (2010) and achieved global recognition as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Over the years, Garfield has built a remarkable career spanning film, television, and theater, earning accolades such as a Tony Award and an Academy Award nomination.

Andrew Garfield Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth August 20, 1983 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Andrew Russell Garfield was born on August 20, 1983, in Los Angeles, California. His mother was British, while his father was Jewish American. At the age of three, his family relocated to Surrey, England, where he grew up in Epsom. Garfield initially considered a career in business but discovered his passion for acting in his teenage years. He studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London, where he honed his craft before embarking on his professional journey.

Career

Garfield’s early career saw him making a mark on UK television, with roles in Sugar Rush and Boy A (2007), the latter earning him a BAFTA TV Award.

Also Read: Azim Premji Net Worth

His Hollywood breakthrough came with The Social Network (2010), where he played Eduardo Saverin, a performance that received widespread critical acclaim.

However, his most iconic role came in 2012 when he was cast as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. While the franchise received mixed reviews, Garfield’s portrayal was widely praised. Despite the films’ commercial success, his tenure as Spider-Man ended when Sony and Marvel reached a deal to integrate the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading to Tom Holland taking over the role.

Continued Success

Garfield proved his versatility with roles in Hacksaw Ridge (2016), earning an Academy Award nomination, and Martin Scorsese’s Silence (2016). In theater, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America. His career saw a resurgence in 2021 with standout performances in Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, along with his return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, thrilling fans worldwide.

Andrew Garfield Relationships

Garfield was in a high-profile relationship with actress Emma Stone after they met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man. The couple dated from 2011 until rumors of their split surfaced in 2015. Despite media speculation, both actors have remained private about their personal lives.

Andrew Garfield Assets

In 2012, Garfield and Emma Stone purchased a $2.5 million Beverly Hills property once owned by actor Dudley Moore. Although their relationship ended, the purchase reflected their serious commitment at the time.

Dual Citizenship

Holding both British and American citizenships, Garfield has often expressed his appreciation for experiencing both cultures. He has stated that he feels “equally at home” in both the U.K. and the U.S., embracing the benefits of a diverse upbringing.

Andrew Garfield Net Worth

Andrew Garfield net worth is $16 million.