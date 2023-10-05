A$AP Rocky Celebrates 35th Birthday With Rihanna Amid Baby Boy Debut

A$AP Rocky rang in his 35th birthday in style alongside his partner, Rihanna, in his hometown of New York City.

The dynamic duo celebrated at Carbone on the evening of October 3, dressed impeccably as always.

Rihanna opted for an all-black ensemble, featuring a tulle top, high-heel leggings, and a cropped bomber jacket. Meanwhile, the birthday boy embraced a bit of a throwback look, sporting a shirt and tie under a grey sweater and a plaid blazer.

His attire was complemented by baggy jeans, black boots, a pink Bottega bag, and an abundance of pearl clips adorning his hair.

This celebration came shortly after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky introduced their newborn baby boy, Riot, in an endearing photoshoot alongside their one-year-old son, RZA.

The family portraits were revealed by their go-to photographer, DIGGZY, last month. RiRi and Rocky alternated holding baby Riot Rose, who donned a pink onesie and a matching du-rag to pair with his Timberland boots. Rihanna wore a denim outfit with a navy jacket, while Rocky kept it simple in a white undershirt and jeans.

“The Mayers Boyz,” commented the mother of two on the photos.

Rihanna’s pregnancy was first unveiled during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February, and she gave birth to her second baby boy on August 3 in Los Angeles.

The couple had initially kept the name of their first son a secret for nearly a year, but as RZA approached his first birthday, his Wu-Tang Clan-inspired name was finally revealed. Born on May 13, 2022, RZA is now a proud big brother.

