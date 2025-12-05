Aaron Taylor-Johnson net worth is estimated at $20 million, a figure he shares with his wife, filmmaker Sam Taylor-Wood. The English actor has built a successful career starring in major blockbuster films, critically acclaimed dramas, and popular TV shows. His standout roles in Kick-Ass, Nowhere Boy, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, and Nocturnal Animals have played a central role in his financial success.

Taylor-Johnson’s Golden Globe-winning performance in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals further cemented his place among Hollywood’s top talents.

Early Life

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was born on June 13, 1990, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England. Raised by his parents, Sarah and Robert, he grew up with one sibling, his sister Gemma.

He attended Holmer Green Senior School and later the Jackie Palmer Stage School, where he developed skills in drama, singing, jazz, and tap—training that laid the foundation for his acting career.

Career

Taylor-Johnson began acting at just six years old, appearing in a London production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth as Macduff’s son. He followed this with another stage role in All My Sons, showing early promise as a performer.

Film Career

Aaron made his film debut in 2002 in Tom & Thomas, where he played twin brothers. A year later, he appeared as a young Charlie Chaplin in Shanghai Knights.

Several teen-focused roles followed, including Dead Cool, The Thief Lord, The Illusionist, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and The Greatest.

Breakthrough With “Nowhere Boy”

His major breakthrough came in 2009 when he portrayed John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, directed by Sam Taylor-Wood. The role earned him critical praise and changed the trajectory of his career.

Major Film Success

Taylor-Johnson gained international attention in 2010 with the hit superhero film “Kick-Ass”, later returning for Kick-Ass 2 in 2013.

Between these films, he starred in several high-profile projects, including:

Chatroom

Albert Nobbs

Savages

Anna Karenina as Count Vronsky

In 2014, he joined the Marvel universe, debuting as Quicksilver in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and returning in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He also starred in the blockbuster reboot of Godzilla the same year.

Award-Winning Turn in “Nocturnal Animals”

In 2016, Taylor-Johnson delivered one of his most acclaimed performances as Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals. The role earned him:

Golden Globe Award – Best Supporting Actor

BAFTA nomination

He later appeared in films such as:

The Wall

Outlaw King

A Million Little Pieces

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

The King’s Man

Bullet Train

He also took on the iconic Marvel antihero in “Kraven the Hunter.”

Television Roles

Taylor-Johnson’s TV appearances include:

The Apocalypse (2000)

Armadillo

The Bill and Family Business

Feather Boy

I Shouldn’t Be Alive

Casualty

Talk to Me (lead role)

Nearly Famous

Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars

These early roles helped build the foundation of his acting career before his movie success.

Personal Life

Aaron Taylor-Johnson met director Sam Taylor-Wood in 2009 on the set of Nowhere Boy. Despite their 23-year age difference, the two began a relationship and married in 2012.

Together they share:

Two daughters

Two stepdaughters from Sam’s previous marriage

Their combined net worth totals $20 million, with Aaron’s film career contributing significantly to their shared wealth.

