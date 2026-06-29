Abdi Mohamed appointed I&M Bank Kenya CEO after Absa exit

Former Absa Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamed has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of I&M Bank Kenya, marking a swift return to the country’s banking industry after ending his three-decade career at Absa.

In a statement issued on Monday, I&M Group announced that Mohamed’s appointment had received the approval of the Central Bank of Kenya.

The appointment comes just hours after Mohamed officially exited Absa Bank Kenya, where he concluded a 32-year career that saw him rise through the ranks to become Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“I&M Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdi Mohamed as its new Chief Executive Officer for I&M Kenya Limited, subject to approval from the Central Bank of Kenya,” the bank said in a statement.

Mohamed joins I&M from Absa Bank Kenya, where he led the lender’s growth and transformation. Before taking over at Absa Kenya, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Absa Bank Tanzania, overseeing the institution’s rebranding from Barclays to Absa.

His banking career also includes senior leadership positions at Barclays Bank Kenya, where he served as Chief Operating Officer, as well as Retail and Business Banking Director in both Kenya and Zambia.

Welcoming the appointment, I&M Group Executive Director Sarit Raja-Shah said the board was confident Mohamed would steer the bank into its next phase of growth.

“With his extensive experience, proven leadership track record and deep understanding of the financial services landscape, the Board is confident that Abdi is well positioned to lead I&M Bank Kenya into its next phase of growth. He will play a critical role in advancing our strategic priorities, driving innovation, and expanding market share,” Raja-Shah said.

Beyond banking, Mohamed chairs the United Nations Global Compact Kenya chapter and serves on the boards of Touch Health Inc. and Integrated Payment Systems Limited (IPSL).