Abdi Mohamud Appointed EACC CEO

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced the appointment of Abdi Mohamud as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 11, 2025.

The appointment, made by EACC Chair Bishop David Oginde, was gazetted on December 5, 2024.

Mohamud, who is currently the deputy CEO under outgoing head Twalib Mbarak, will become the third CEO of the anti-graft commission. His tenure is set for six years, with no option for renewal.

Mbarak, a former military intelligence officer, has served as EACC CEO since January 2019, succeeding Halakhe Waqo, whose six-year term ended on January 10, 2019.

Mohamud’s nomination was approved by the National Assembly after the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee successfully vetted it.

The committee recommended his appointment, stating in its report: “Taking into consideration the committee’s findings on the nominee’s vetting, this House approves the appointment of Mohamud as the secretary and CEO of the EACC.”

During his vetting, Mohamud pledged to uphold the commission’s integrity and assured Kenyans that political interference would not influence EACC operations under his leadership.

A seasoned investigator and advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Mohamud brings over 30 years of experience in law enforcement and the investigation of economic crimes.

He began his career in 1989 as a Cadet Inspector in the Kenya Police Service and joined the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (now EACC) in 2005 as a Senior Officer in charge of the Rapid Response Division.

Rising through the ranks, Mohamud eventually became the Director of Investigations at EACC. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Security and Risk Management from the University of Leicester, a Bachelor of Laws Degree from Mount Kenya University, and a Professional Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.