Acorn Partners with Banks to Offer Students Housing Loans and Graduate Business Funding

Acorn Holdings has partnered with Absa Bank Kenya and Co-operative Bank of Kenya to launch a new programme aimed at helping university students access accommodation financing and providing start-up capital to graduates seeking to establish businesses.

The initiative, dubbed the Zinduka Graduate Enterprise Programme, is designed to support students throughout their academic journey and ease their transition into entrepreneurship after graduation.

Under the programme, university students will have access to unsecured loans to finance accommodation in purpose-built student housing facilities. Upon graduation, participants will become eligible for business loans ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh500,000 to help them start and grow enterprises.

Acorn projects that the programme will facilitate the creation of between 5,000 and 10,000 new businesses annually, providing a boost to youth entrepreneurship and job creation.

Speaking during the launch, Acorn Holdings Chief Executive Officer Edward Kirathe said the initiative seeks to address the challenge of graduate unemployment by equipping young people with both access to housing and a pathway to financing.

“The formal job market is only able to absorb about one in ten graduates. This means the vast majority must create their own opportunities through entrepreneurship rather than rely on formal employment,” said Kirathe.

“Zinduka bridges a critical gap by connecting a student’s journey from securing their first home away from home to accessing the capital needed to launch their first business. It is a pioneering model that no housing company in Kenya, and arguably across the continent, has implemented before,” he added.

The programme will be implemented in two phases.

In the first phase, students and their parents will be registered as co-borrowers on unsecured accommodation loans, enabling students to begin building a formal credit history while still pursuing their studies. Monthly repayments will start from Sh4,000.

According to Acorn, students who maintain consistent repayments throughout their four years of study will graduate not only with academic qualifications but also with a verifiable credit record that can improve access to future financing opportunities.

The second phase will focus on enterprise development, with graduates becoming eligible for business financing through the Zinduka Enterprise Programme.

Kirathe noted that many financial institutions are reluctant to lend to recent graduates due to the absence of credit histories and limited information on their financial behaviour.

“Financial institutions find it difficult to lend to fresh graduates because they have no basis to assess their creditworthiness. Through Zinduka, students will be able to create a usable four-year credit record, making it easier to access funding for their businesses,” he said.

He added that the programme’s lending model will be supported by an Acorn-funded first-loss guarantee aimed at reducing risk for participating banks and encouraging greater access to credit.

The launch comes at a time when Kenya is grappling with high youth unemployment, prompting increasing numbers of graduates to pursue self-employment and entrepreneurship as alternatives to the limited opportunities available in the formal job market.

The initiative also builds on Acorn’s growing footprint in the student accommodation sector. In the year ended December 2025, Acorn Investment Management Limited reported a net profit of Sh1.52 billion, representing a 9.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

The company attributed the growth to stronger performance from its student accommodation real estate investment trusts (REITs). Income from the Acorn Student Accommodation Income REIT rose by 21 per cent to Sh670 million, while revenue from the Acorn Student Accommodation Development REIT increased to Sh854 million.