Activist petitions IEBC to stop Ol Kalou Constituency by-election

A public interest activist has petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to postpone the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election scheduled for July 16, 2026, arguing that the prevailing political environment could undermine the credibility of the poll.

In the petition, Francis Awino contended that reports of political tension, confrontations and incidents of violence have created conditions that may prevent the conduct of a free, fair and credible election as required by the Constitution.

The petitioner contended that the IEBC has a constitutional duty under Articles 81 and 86 to ensure elections are conducted in an environment free from violence, intimidation and improper influence.

He also cites Section 55B of the Elections Act, which empowers the electoral commission to postpone an election where a serious breach of peace or other circumstances make it impossible to conduct a credible poll.

According to the petition, there have been allegations of voter intimidation and bribery, with claims that some individuals are attempting to influence voters through threats and material inducements.

The activist further alleged that senior State officers have participated in activities perceived to favour particular political interests, raising concerns about the neutrality of public institutions during the election period.

He argued that the cumulative effect of the alleged incidents has the potential to erode public confidence in the electoral process and compromise the integrity of the by-election.

The petitioner urged the IEBC to exercise its statutory powers to postpone the election until conditions exist for a peaceful, transparent and credible vote, maintaining that a temporary postponement would better safeguard the constitutional principles governing democratic elections than proceeding with a process whose legitimacy could be questioned.

“Elections are not merely events; they are constitutional processes that must meet the standards prescribed by the Constitution before they can be considered legitimate,” said Awino.