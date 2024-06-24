Activists Detained, Moved From DCI Headquarters For Grilling Over Opposition To Proposed Taxes

Activists Boniface Mwangi, Hussein Khalid and Hanifa Adan presented themselves before the Directorate of Criminal Investigation headquarters for questioning over the ongoing protests against proposed taxes.

They were accompanied by former President of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Willy Mutunga when they arrived.

They said they had learnt they were being sought and decided to present themselves.

There was heavy security at the entrance of DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road as the activists arrived.

They were ushered into the premises saying they were seeking answers on why there have been a rising number of abductions since the Finance Bill 20204 protests commenced last week.

They were later driven out of the premises in police cars. Police indicated the group was under arrest for grilling over the protests.

They were taken to Nairobi Area DCI for grilling amid calls for their release.

A battery of journalists and lawyers pursued them there.

Mwangi also sought to know why an abduction attempt was made on him, arguing that he had committed no offence.

“We were almost abducted on Friday so we said instead of getting abducted in the streets we are going to present ourselves to the police. If we have broken any law take us to court but abduction and torture are illegal in this country,” he said.

“What DCI is doing right now is abducting people who are expressing their rights to protest.”

Mutunga said he had appeared to show solidarity, noting that the abductions were in full violation of the law.

“Have you guys read Article 238 of the Constitution? Because if you have, abductions are unconstitutional. The police are supposed to comply with human rights,” he said.

While youth groups had gathered outside the DCI headquarters, officers only allowed the four and their legal representatives to enter the gates.

There are ongoing protests across the country on major Members of Parliament’s offices especially those who voted for bill in the second reading.

There is also a protest over the now increasing abductions of Kenyans believed to be playing a significant role in the anti-Finance Bill protests.

The abductions occur in a similar pattern where a targeted person is suddenly attacked by four or more individuals and bundled into an awaiting car.

The abductees have so far been released after public rage.

However, the whereabouts of Shad Khalif, one of the top mobilizers of the demonstrations, remain unknown.

Lawyers and activists are demanding their release.