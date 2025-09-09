Adam Hicks Siblings: Getting to Know Tristan Hicks

Adam Paul Nielson Hicks, born on November 28, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an American actor, rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to prominence through his work with Disney Channel.

With a career spanning acting and music, Hicks has showcased his versatility in projects like Zeke and Luther, Lemonade Mouth, and Pair of Kings.

Known for his charismatic performances and musical contributions, Hicks began his journey in the entertainment industry at a young age, displaying a passion for both acting and music.

Despite facing personal and legal challenges in later years, his early work remains a notable part of Disney’s legacy in the 2000s and early 2010s.

Career

Siblings

Adam grew up with one sibling, a brother named Tristan Hicks.

However, information about Tristan, including his personal life or career pursuits, is limited in public sources.

Hicks’ career began in 2000 with a recurring role in the television series Titus, marking his entry into acting at the age of eight.

His early roles included appearances in various TV shows and films, but his breakthrough came with the lead role in the 2006 movie How to Eat Fried Worms.

Hicks gained wider recognition through Disney XD’s Zeke and Luther, where he played Luther, a role that highlighted his comedic timing and skateboarding persona.

In 2011, he starred as Wendell “Wen” Gifford in Disney’s Lemonade Mouth, a musical film that became a fan favorite.

Hicks also took on the role of King Boz in Pair of Kings, replacing Mitchel Musso, further cementing his Disney presence.

Beyond acting, Hicks pursued music, recording songs like a remake of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This with co-star Daniel Curtis Lee and contributing tracks like Determinate and Breakthrough to the Lemonade Mouth soundtrack.

His musical style, often under the moniker A Plus, spans teen pop, pop punk, and hip-hop.

Hicks also appeared in the 2015 thriller The Boy Next Door, showcasing his ability to take on diverse roles.

However, his career faced setbacks due to legal issues, including arrests in 2017 and 2018 for battery and armed robbery, which impacted his public image and professional trajectory.