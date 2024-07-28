Adam Lambert’s Net Worth 2024

Adam Lambert, an American singer-songwriter and actor, boasts a net worth of $45 million. Lambert catapulted to fame in 2009 as the runner-up on the eighth season of “American Idol.” Since then, he has enjoyed a highly successful career, releasing several solo albums, including his debut “For Your Entertainment,” which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. He has also released hit singles such as “Whataya Want from Me,” earning him a Grammy nomination. Lambert has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles as a solo artist.

Early Life

Adam Mitchel Lambert was born on January 29, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. His mother, Leila, worked as a dental hygienist before switching to interior design, while his father, Eber, was a program manager for Novatel Wireless. Lambert has a younger brother named Neil. Raised in San Diego, California, Adam attended Hebrew school due to his Jewish heritage.

Lambert’s interest in performing began at age 9 when he joined the Metropolitan Educational Theatre network, appearing in productions like “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Peter Pan,” “Hello, Dolly,” and “Grease.” At Mount Carmel High School, he sang with the jazz band, joined the choir, and acted in school plays. After high school, he briefly attended California State University, Fullerton, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

Adam Lambert Career

Adam Lambert has not only achieved success as a solo artist but also gained acclaim as the lead singer for the rock band Queen. His performances with Queen have been praised by critics and audiences alike, solidifying his reputation as one of the best live performers of all time.

In addition to his music career, Lambert has made a name for himself as an actor. He has appeared in several television shows, including “Glee” and “Pretty Little Liars,” and had a role in the film “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which tells the story of Queen.

Lambert’s first professional job was a 10-month stint on a cruise ship at 19. He later performed in a European tour of “Hair” and played Joshua in “The Ten Commandments: The Musical” at the Kodak Theatre. In 2005, he joined the cast of a touring production of “Wicked,” reprising his roles in a 2007 Los Angeles production.

American Idol

In 2009, Lambert competed on the eighth season of “American Idol,” earning consistent praise from the judges and a standing ovation from Simon Cowell for his performance of “Mad World.” Though he finished as the runner-up, Lambert remains one of the most popular “American Idol” contestants, ranking #5 on MTV’s 2009 list of “The 10 Greatest ‘American Idol’ Contestants of All Time.”

Following “American Idol,” Lambert released his debut album, “For Your Entertainment,” which featured hit singles “Whataya Want from Me” and “If I Had You.” The album earned him a Grammy nomination and achieved gold and platinum certifications in multiple countries. His subsequent albums, including “Trespassing” (2012), “The Original High” (2015), and “Velvet” (2020), further solidified his success.

Queen + Adam Lambert

In 2011, Lambert began performing with Queen, officially becoming the band’s lead singer at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Since then, Queen + Adam Lambert have embarked on numerous world tours and released the album “Live in Japan” in 2016.

Lambert’s powerful vocal range and energetic stage presence have been widely praised, earning accolades from both fans and the remaining members of Queen. Brian May has described Lambert as a “gift from god,” and Roger Taylor has called him “the closest thing to Freddie Mercury that you’re ever going to get.”

Other Work

Lambert has appeared on several television shows, including “Project Runway,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He had a recurring role on “Glee” and played Eddie in Fox’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again.”

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Adam Lambert is openly gay and has been involved in relationships with Finnish TV personality Sauli Koskinen and model Javi Costa Polo. Known for his charitable work, Lambert has supported organizations such as DonorsChoose, MusiCares, charity

, and The Trevor Project. In 2019, he founded the Feel Something Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ human rights. Lambert has also participated in several charity concerts and benefit events.

Adam Lambert Awards and Honors

Lambert has received numerous awards, including the Teen Choice Award for Male Reality/Variety Star, the Young Hollywood Award for Artist of the Year, and the Davidson/Valentini Award at the GLAAD Media Awards. He has been recognized as one of “People” magazine’s Most Beautiful People and was featured in Barbara Walters’ “10 Most Fascinating People” special.

Real Estate

In 2014, Lambert purchased a 3,800-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $3 million, later listing it for $3.35 million. In 2018, he bought a 5,000-square-foot, 14-room home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.5 million.

