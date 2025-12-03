Additional Madaraka Express train introduced for festive season rush

Travelers will have more flexibility getting to and from the coast this festive season after Kenya Railways announced the introduction of an additional Madaraka Express Passenger train.

The extra service will operate from December 8, 2025, to January 5, 2026, a period that traditionally records the highest travel demand.

In a statement, the corporation said the move is aimed at easing congestion and ensuring seamless travel for thousands of passengers expected to move across the country for holidays and end-of-year festivities.

“We anticipate increased passenger numbers during this period, and the additional train will help accommodate the surge while maintaining comfort and reliability for our customers,” the statement read.

Travelers have been encouraged to book their tickets early to avoid last-minute rush and possible sell-outs.

Tickets can be purchased through the online portal metickets.co.ke, via USSD code *639#, or at any SGR station nationwide.

The introduction of the extra service underscores Kenya Railways’ continued efforts to enhance efficiency and meet public demand, particularly during peak travel seasons.

There is a surge in demand of transport and especially to the coast for the festive season.

This has pushed the cost of transport on roads, air and the trains to go high.

Police have pledged safety during the season with more personnel being mobilized for the same.