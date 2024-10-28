Adele and Celine Dion Share Emotional Moment During Las Vegas Concert

The power of music and friendship brought two icons, Adele and Celine Dion, to tears on Saturday night during Adele’s concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The moment happened as Adele performed her hit song “Easy On Me” and noticed Dion in the crowd. Overcome with emotion, Adele approached Dion for a heartfelt embrace, stirring cheers from the audience, as shown in footage shared online.

As the two singers hugged, Dion was visibly moved, wiping away tears, and Adele herself became too emotional to continue the song, prompting the crowd to sing along. Dion stood and took a bow, with Adele honoring her as “one of my favorite people of all time.”

The venue holds special meaning for both singers: The Colosseum was initially built for Dion’s groundbreaking Las Vegas residency, “A New Day,” over 20 years ago. Adele reflected on the significance of sharing the same stage, calling it a “full circle moment.”

Adele’s “Weekends with Adele” residency, which began in January 2022, is in its final weeks and will conclude on November 23.