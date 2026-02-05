Adèle Exarchopoulos net worth is estimated at $2 million, earned through a successful acting career in French and international cinema. Best known for her breakthrough role in the award-winning film Blue Is the Warmest Color, Exarchopoulos has built her wealth through critically acclaimed performances, film festival recognition, and steady work across Europe and beyond.

Despite her young age, she is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses of her generation.

Place of Birth Paris, France

Early Life

Adèle Exarchopoulos was born in November 1993 in Paris, France. As a child, she struggled with shyness and anxiety, which led her parents to enroll her in acting classes at the age of nine. What began as a way to build confidence quickly turned into a serious passion for acting.

Her early exposure to drama helped shape her naturalistic acting style, which would later become one of her defining strengths.

Career Beginnings

Exarchopoulos made her film debut in 2005 with a small role in Martha. In 2006, she was spotted by a talent agent, a turning point that accelerated her career.

She soon made her television debut on the French crime series R.I.S. Police Scientifique, gaining valuable on-screen experience and industry exposure.

During this period, she appeared in several films, including:

Les Enfants de Timpelbach

The Round Up

Turk’s Head

Chez Gino

Carré Blanc

Pieces of Me

I Used to Be Darker

These roles helped establish her as a rising talent in French cinema and contributed to the foundation of Adèle Exarchopoulos net worth.

Breakthrough

Exarchopoulos’ career reached a major turning point in 2013 when she starred as Adèle in Blue Is the Warmest Color, directed by Abdellatif Kechiche. Her emotionally powerful and deeply realistic performance received widespread international acclaim.

The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and Exarchopoulos became the youngest artist ever to receive the award, sharing the honor with co-star Léa Seydoux and the film’s director.

This role brought her global recognition and significantly boosted her career opportunities and earnings.

Awards

Following Blue Is the Warmest Color, Adèle Exarchopoulos received numerous awards and nominations from major film organizations around the world.

Her honors include awards from:

César Awards

Chopard Trophy at the Cannes Film Festival

at the Cannes Film Festival Broadcast Film Critics Association

Chicago Film Critics Association

Los Angeles Film Critics Association

National Board of Review

Lumières Awards

New York Film Critics (Online)

Utah Film Critics Association

Santa Barbara International Film Festival

International Cinephile Society

These accolades reinforced her reputation as a serious, award-caliber actress and increased her long-term earning potential.

Later Film Roles

After her breakthrough, Exarchopoulos continued to build Adèle Exarchopoulos net worth through diverse and challenging roles. She went on to star in films such as:

Insecure

Voyage vers la mère

The Anarchists

Apnée

Down by Love

The Last Face

Orpheline

The Racer and the Jailbird

Her career choices reflect a focus on artistic depth rather than commercial blockbusters, a path that has earned her lasting respect in the film industry.

Personal Life

In March 2017, Adèle Exarchopoulos announced that she was expecting a child. While she keeps much of her personal life private, she has continued to balance motherhood with a demanding acting career.

Adèle Exarchopoulos Net Worth

