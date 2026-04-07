Adolis García Siblings: Get to Know Adonis García

Adolis García is a Cuban-born professional baseball outfielder currently playing for the Philadelphia Phillies in Major League Baseball.

Nicknamed “El Bombi,” he was born José Adolis García Arrieta on March 2, 1993, in Ciego de Ávila, Cuba.

García has established himself as a powerful right-handed hitter and solid defensive player known for his home run power, speed on the basepaths, and clutch performances in high-stakes games.

He defected from Cuba and began his professional journey in international leagues before making his mark in MLB.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Adolis has one older brother, Adonis García, who is also a former professional baseball player.

Adonis, born eight years earlier, defected from Cuba first and pursued a career in the United States.

He signed with the New York Yankees in 2012, later joined the Atlanta Braves organization in 2015, and reached the major leagues with the Braves, where he played three seasons as a third baseman before being released in early 2018.

The brothers have shared the field on multiple occasions, including facing each other in the 2016 Caribbean Series, Adonis playing for a Venezuelan team and Adolis for a Cuban squad, and reuniting as teammates with the Gigantes in the Dominican Winter League in 2019.

Career

García began his baseball career in Cuba, playing for the Tigres de Ciego de Ávila in the Cuban National Series from 2010 to 2015.

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Following in the footsteps of his brother Adonis, he defected from Cuba and spent time in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan.

He signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017 and made his MLB debut with the Cardinals on August 8, 2018.

After limited opportunities in St. Louis, including being designated for assignment twice, García was acquired by the Texas Rangers for cash considerations in December 2019.

His breakthrough came with the Rangers starting in 2021, when he earned a regular role in the outfield and quickly became a fan favorite for his power and energy.

García played a key part in the Rangers’ resurgence, contributing significantly to their 2023 postseason run.

In 2025, he remained with Texas before joining the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2026 season.

Throughout his career, García has been recognized for his ability to hit for power while maintaining strong defensive skills in right field, though he has also dealt with strikeout tendencies typical of sluggers.

Accolades

García was selected as an All-Star in both 2021 and 2023, representing the American League.

In 2023, he played a pivotal role in the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship, earning ALCS MVP honors and setting a single-postseason record with 22 RBI.

That same year, he won his first Gold Glove Award as an outfielder, recognizing his defensive excellence.

Additional accolades include being named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2023 and receiving the Heart and Hustle Award from the Rangers in 2022.