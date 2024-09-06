Affected Dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy had 152 pupils, Official Says

The dormitory that caught fire at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County had a total of 152 pupils.

At least 17 of them died in the fire incident on Thursday night. At least 13 others are admitted to hospitals.

Parents and guardians of some of the survivors arrived there and picked them up.

Nyeri County Commissioner Pius Murugu told journalists that the dormitory that caught fire had 152 boys.

He said the school that is in the remote area of Endarasha has a total of 824 learners.

“The dormitory had around 152 boys inside. We have condoned the scene to see the extent of the burns in the bodies,” Murugu said.

He said parents had picked their children and it was difficult to account for some of them.

“When the tragedy happened, some parents came and picked their children so we are not ready to identify all of them so right now we are trying to trace them,” Murugu added.

The Kenya Red Cross Friday established a tracing desk at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri after 17 pupils died following a tragic fire incident on Friday morning.

KRCS head in Mt Kenya Esther Chege, Red Cross said the desk will help parents in identifying their children.

‘‘In the tracing desk will be able to get all their details including those in hospital so that we can advise on how to access them,’’ she said.

“We will also offer continuous counseling services starting today. The services will be offered to the learners, parents and the community,” Chege added.

It was difficult time for some of the parents whose children were affected.